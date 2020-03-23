Kilifi Deputy Governor’s Event in Germany had Been Cancelled Over COVID-19

(KDRTV) – Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi traveled to Germany despite knowing that the tourism promotion event he was attending had already been cancelled over COVID-19.

Germany has received the brunt of Coronavirus infections with more than 20,000 people testing positive and at least 70 deaths.

The country opted to cancel all meetings and banned public gatherings as one of the ways to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

According to sources within Kilifi County Government, Saburi was only interested in the hefty perks and allowances which come with foreign trips.

Unfortunately, apart from the allowances, he also came back with the virus.

Saburi travelled back to Kenya, via Amsterdam on March 6. He has been roaming funerals and social joints in Kilifi with little care.

An employee in Kilifi Governor’s office has described Saburi as a useless person who should be impeached.

“He doesn’t care about the lives of the people he has infected… we will impeach you, you are useless…” an emotional man only identified as Mulei said.

On Sunday, Health CS Kagwe Mutahi announced that the government would take legal action against the official for refusing to self quarantine.

However, we believe Saburi should face more serious charges including endangering people’s lives.

It has now emerged that Saburi met with Governor Amason Kingi who later met with ODM leader Raila Odinga in Mombasa.

Raila has met Deputy President William Ruto and President Uhuru Kenyatta recently.

The only good news is that these leaders strictly adhered to the strict social distancing order.