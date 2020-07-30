Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa Facing Arrest Over Criminal Activities

(KDRTV) – Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa has once again found on the wrong side of the law after being accused of underhand business dealings.

The MP is alleged to have sold a Matatu to a Nairobi businessman without disclosing details about the vehicle. According to papers, Barasa sold the vehicle to businessman Irungu Mwangi in 2016. He was in desperate need for money to finance his campaigns in 2017.

However, the lawmaker did not disclose that he had taken a loan from Rafiki Microfinance Ltd and used the vehicle as security. The finance firm valued the vehicle at Ksh 700,000. Irungu Mwangi was to pay Ksh 500,000 to Barasa and another 200,000 to Rafiki Microfinance to secure the logbook. However, this did not happen.

Last year, a car dealer in Nairobi asked the court to declare Barasa bankrupt after failing to service a Ksh 4.2m debt.

The company, Smart Cars Limited and Car City Limited claims that Mr Barasa had failed to pay the outstanding balance for a personal Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle that he purchased in 2017. The case is still ongoing in court.

People close to the MP claim he is very poor at paying debts. He has been mentioned in another scandal where he failed to pay for furniture delivered to his home,