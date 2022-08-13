Kipchumba Murkomen- DCI Officers Tried To Kidnap Ruto’s Chief Agent

The senator-elect for Elgeyo Marakwet Kipchumba Murkomen has claimed that officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation had tried to kidnap Ruto’s chief agent Professor Kithure Kindiki. However, Kipchumba Murkomen through his official twitter page claimed that the police officers from Kilimani tried to kidnap Kithure Kindiki.

Nonetheless, to support his statement, Murkomen posted photos of a vehicle that was allegedly used by them to reach the premises.

Currently, the allegations have not yet been proven to be true or not.

On the other hand, Denis Itumbi also alleged that the police tried to kidnap Kindiki when his car was being washed.

Part of his statement read:

“Five cops including one who was introduced as the DCI surrounded Kindiki’s car. Only the driver cum bodyguard was with the car, Kindiki was in the UDA office opposite. They claimed there was a Gun in the car. They demanded to search the car.

Kindiki’s bodyguard introduced himself and his Police number and explained he was legally armed by virtue of being an officer. The five then left and parked their Subaru car at a parking next to Hustler Plaza.”

Adding,

“Meanwhile, Kindiki who was leaving for his Agent duties asked a staff to drive him as his car was being cleaned. At the gate the Five men confronted him and demanded to search the car, Kindiki alighted, and the officers demanded that

he cannot leave the office. Kindiki went back to the office. Police are yet to leave. They say they must arrest him.”

The police are yet to give feedback on the allegations against them.