Kirinyaga Man Commits Suicide at Catholic Church

A Sunday Church service at Nyangati St. John Catholic Church in Kutus, Kirinyaga County was shortly disrupted after a 26-year-old man committed suicide within the church compound.

The body of the man was recovered by one of the worshippers who then raised alarm alerting colleagues about the incident.

The deceased man identified as Denis Bundi was recovered hanging from a tree with a round around his neck. According to the church chairman, the immediate cause of the incident is not well-determined.

The Sunday service, however, continued after the body was taken by the Wangu`uru Police Station.

KDRTV learned that that was the third incident of suicide happening in the area for less than a week.