Kisumu County Acting Speaker Oraro Rushed To Hospital Road Accident

The Kisumu County acting speaker Elisha Oraro has rushed to hospital after getting involved in a road accident

The road accident is said to have occurred along Kapsabet road and the car reported to have hit a cow en-route Eldoret for an assembly meeting.

Reports reveal that the acting speaker survived the accident and was rushed to the hospital for further medication and treatment

The Kondele Member of the County Assembly Joachim Oketh was in the company of the speaker, was riding in a different vehicle.

Oraro assumed power as the actin speaker after a dramatic ouster of Onyango Oloo who was indicted of several instances of misconduct in the office