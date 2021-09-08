KQ Cuts Direct Flights To New York Due To Low Demand

KDRTV NEWS: Kenya Airways (KQ) reduced direct flights to New York, United States, due to low demand.

The airline company has reduced the number of flights from three to two in a week.

The step was influenced by the fact that the number of passengers travelling in the route fall below 65 percent compared to over 70 percent between June and end of August when more people sought to travel for summer holidays.

“We are now in low season and demand for travel on the route has gone down. We have had to reduce the number of flights from three to two on the New York route starting this month,” KQ told KDRTV.

Thus, the flights from Nairobi to JF Kennedy International Airport in New York will be on Tuesday and Sartuday.

READ ALSO: Kenya Airways (KQ) Suspends Flights To China

KDRTV understand that the flight resumed flights to New York in Novemeber 2020, after eight months hiatus impacted by the global outbreak of the Covid pandemic.

Before the outbreak of Covid, the flight had five direct flights to New York in a week.

KQ launched nonstop flights to the US in October 2018, cutting the journey to 15 hours

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya and International News. Could you bookmark our site? Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest news.