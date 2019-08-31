Ksh 1.5 Billion Worth of Counterfeit Goods Destroyed by KRA.

The Kenya Revenue Authority on Friday Destroyed goods alleged to be counterfeit with a market value of Ksh 1.5 Billion.

According to the KRA officials, the goods were obtained illegally and their presence in the market was as a result of a violation stipulated regulations that control and manage excise duties across the country.

The goods were said to be from within Nairobi and its environs and were destroyed at Stony Athi, in Kajiado County.

“The products destroyed include 25,070 bottles of beer, 102,004 bottles of wine 82,538 bottles of spirit and 104,786 bottles of juice. Other machinery items used in the production of the goods were also destroyed.” read the KRA statement.

According to the KRA officials, the goods destroyed would have resulted to a loss of Ksh. 400 Million in taxes hence the reason as to why the owners avoided paying taxes.

The fight against illicit trades and contraband goods has been intensified after revelations and exposure by the media.

Majority of goods available in the market are illegal by failing to comply with the Kenya Bureau of Standard (KEBS) regulations or they have been smuggled to avoid taxation.

These goods might be poisonous and not good for consumption, hence the crack down on them.

KRA is one of the government entities aimed to reduce the existence of such like contraband goods together with other organizations such as Public Health Department, KEBS, NACADA and Anti-Counterfeit Agency.

