Landlord Kills Tenant Over Kshs. 2,500 Rent Arrears

Kawangware landlord in Nairobi on Wednesday morning killed a tenant over rent arrears of Kshs. 2500 before the residents reduced his semi-permanent houses to ashes

The landlord stabbed to death his tenant who was identified as Warren Jirongo aged 26 leading to the house of the landlord being touched

The angry residents stormed the compound of the semi-permanent houses owned by the landlord burning the structures to ashes for the arrears of January rent

According to the residents, Jirongo was an orphan who was working as a garbage collector in the slums

The populace described the late as a hardworking young man who always struggled to make his ends meet

KDRTV has authenticated that the police has launched a probe to know the whereabouts of the landlord who the locals identified as Nganga Gitau