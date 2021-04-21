Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Lands Commission Investigator Antipas Nyanjwa collapses and die weeks after colleague’s murder

samora@kdrtv

By

Published

Ardhi House 2
Ardhi House 2

Kenyans have been stunned by the sudden death of National Lands Commission (NLC) Deputy Director of Investigations Antipas Nyanjwa.

KDRTV.co.ke has learnt the investigator collapsed at Nairobi’s Soiree Restaurant on Monday, April 19.

According to KTN, Nyanjwa was rushed to Coptic Hospital where he died upon arrival.

The former DCI document examiner had told an employee at the restaurant that he was to meet some people at the establishment, before he collapsed and died.

The hotel’s manager Anne Githinji confirmed to the media that the late investigator had not ordered or taken anything at the hotel.

guy2

READ ALSO: California: US-based Kenyan man faces murder charges after hit and run

Nyanjwa was working at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) but left in 2018 to join the lands commission as the head of investigations.

While at the commission, Nyanjwa intended to deal with issued of fake title deeds.

KDRTV.co.ke understands late Nyanjwa, a Master of Arts in Criminology and Forensic Science was an astute investigator who nailed key masterminds of the Rwanda genocide in 1994.

Before his untimely demise, the land official had been transferred to Homa Bay to assume the position of county coordinator but was yet to report to duty.

The investigator’s death comes barely a month after yet another lands commission employee Jennifer Itumbi Wambua was murdered.

guy

The deputy director of communications in the commission was found dead on Monday, March 15, three days after she went missing.

Wambua, as KDRTV.co.ke has learnt was a state witness in a KSh 122 million graft case in which she had testified and was set to be cross-examined before her killing.

An autopsy report by the government’s chief pathologist, Johansen Odour revealed Wambua was strangled to death.

Her body was dumped in the Ngong Forest where it was discovered.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest International and local Kenya News

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021