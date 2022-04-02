Latest On Raila`s Chopper Attack in Uasin Gishu

KDRTV NEWS: Raila`s chopper attack in Uasin Gishu county yesterday has stirred mixed reactions from Kenyans including the political leaders.

After the incident, many a section of political leaders from Rift valley were blamed for the attack.

Caleb Kositany and Jackson Mandago among others have been blamed for the incident.

However, Governor Mandago has distanced himself from the incident.

READ ALSO: “They Wanted To Assassinate Raila” Makau Mutua Claims

Uasin Gishu county police commander has also reported that more than 14 people have been arrested after being linked to the incident.

The commander, Stephen Kihara said that some political leaders from the region were behind the attack and will be arrested to serve as a lesson to others.

Now, Deputy President William Ruto whose name was also dragged into the incident has announced that UDA and all parties under the Kenya Kwanza alliance will disqualify aspirants involved in Raila`s chopper attack.

According to the DP, who spoke in Karen’s office on Sartuday, UDA and all parties under Kenya Kwanza Alliance believe in peaceful and progressive Kenya.

“I have instructed the party to work with the police so that we can get to the root of what happened yesterday in Eldoret,” he said.

The DP also urged the members of UDA and aspirants to shun violence or violent acts against their opponents.

In other reports, Raila`s campaign Secretariat, Makau Mutua now says that the attack on his chopper in Sot was an assassination attempt on the former Prime Minister.

READ ALSO: 14 Arrested in Uasin Gishu Over Raila`s Chopper Attack

In his statement on Saturday, he terms the incident a threat to the peace and stability of the country.

“The despicable and savage attack in Soy on Raila Odinga, the Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate, is a threat to the peace and stability of Kenya. Let’s call a spade what it is – the attack was akin to an attempt on his life. It could easily have resulted in grievous harm to him and members of his entourage,” he said.