Lawyer Cliff Ombeta to Represent Ruth Matete in Court?

(KDRTV) – Top Criminal Lawyer Cliff Ombeta has urged Kenyans to allow embattled gospel artist Ruth Matete to mourn her husband in peace.

Matete lost her Nigerian husband BelovedJohn Abelawoye on Saturday following a gas accident in their home two weeks ago. He had been in the Intensive Care Unit at a Nairobi hospital.

On Tuesday evening, a man claiming to be BelovedJohn’s manager released a video claiming that Ruth could have had a hand in her husband’s death.

The man who identified himself as Jesse MC Jessy claimed that Ruth had threatened her husband on several occasions and almost killed him in November last year after stabbing him.

However, Cliff has thrashed these claims saying that the manager released the video out of bitterness and was trying to get at Ruth over personal differences.

“I have listened to the clip. It is only full of lamentations. All his info is from unverified sources,” Ombeta said.

John is seen in hospital. Therefore was not abandoned. He was taken to hospital. Ruth rushed for help.

The lawyer questioned whether the manager had reported the previous incidences to the police.

The lawyer questioned whether the manager had reported the previous incidences to the police. He also wanted to know if BlessedJohn was treated in any hospital after being allegedly stabbed by Matete.

“How did she stab him almost to death, yet he beats her and throws her out of the house and the narrator rescues her? Did he take John to hospital? How did he survive then?” the lawyer posed.

Netizens asked Ombeta if he had already been hired by Matete to represent her in court.

But the lawyer said that he has not been contacted because Matete has no case to answer. There is no investigations going on.

Hakuna kazi hapo. Twitter cops ndio wamemshika. Actual/ real police , have not raised issues.

Ombeta is a top criminal lawyer with a proven track record.

Ombeta is a top criminal lawyer with a proven track record.