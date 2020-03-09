Connect with us
 

News

Leaders Mourn Dori, as Cancer strikes Parliament Again

Avatar

Published

4 mins ago

on

IMG 20200309 071553
Suleiman Dori with Raila Odinga (Headlines)

KDRTV-Fallen Mwasambweni MP Suleiman Dori has been eulogised as a dedicated leader who served his people selflessly. 

Dori succumbed to cancer at the Aga Khan Hospital in Mombasa on Monday morning.

The ODM Party was among the first entities to eulogize their Deputy Organizing Secretary.

Read also: Pope Francis To Deliver Video-prayer Amid Coronavirus Threats

“We are saddened by the death of our Member and MP for Msambweni Hon. Suleiman Dori early this morning. Cancer has once again robbed Kenya a dedicated leader who served his people selflessly. To the people of Msambweni, Kwale County & the Coast region, poleni sana,” reads a statement from the Party.

ODM leader Raila Odinga wished the people of Msambweni and the family of the deceased comfort in these trying moments.

Dori has been out of public limelight since being led off the hook by ODM.

The party had expelled him and his Malindi Counterpart Aisha Jumwa over their relationship with Deputy President William Ruto.

However,  Dori apologized to the party and was forgiven.

It has now emerged that he has been silently battling the cancer scorch during that period.

 

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Loading...

Partner with KDRTV Kenya News

Advertise with KDRTV

Trending