Leaders Mourn Dori, as Cancer strikes Parliament Again

KDRTV-Fallen Mwasambweni MP Suleiman Dori has been eulogised as a dedicated leader who served his people selflessly.

Dori succumbed to cancer at the Aga Khan Hospital in Mombasa on Monday morning.

The ODM Party was among the first entities to eulogize their Deputy Organizing Secretary.

“We are saddened by the death of our Member and MP for Msambweni Hon. Suleiman Dori early this morning. Cancer has once again robbed Kenya a dedicated leader who served his people selflessly. To the people of Msambweni, Kwale County & the Coast region, poleni sana,” reads a statement from the Party.

ODM leader Raila Odinga wished the people of Msambweni and the family of the deceased comfort in these trying moments.

My heartfelt condolences go out to the people of Msambweni and family of Ramadhani Suleiman Dori who has passed on this morning. May the Lord grant his family comfort at this difficult moment and may his soul Rest In Eternal Peace. pic.twitter.com/xnlsv09Wge — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) March 9, 2020

Dori has been out of public limelight since being led off the hook by ODM.

The party had expelled him and his Malindi Counterpart Aisha Jumwa over their relationship with Deputy President William Ruto.

However, Dori apologized to the party and was forgiven.

It has now emerged that he has been silently battling the cancer scorch during that period.