‘Let’s Wait For The Baby To Be Born First’- Speaker Ken Lusaka Finally Admits Impregnating Mpango Wa Kando

National Assembly Speaker Kenneth Lusaka has admitted to impregnating a woman who sued him for Ksh 25 million.

In a court proceeding, Lusaka, through his lawyer, admitted that he fathered the baby and is willing to take care of it.

The speaker, however, asked the court to give him more time since he’s waiting for the baby to be born first.

“It’s not correct that my client can’t make prenatal expenses…. that has been sorted. And we are saying let’s wait for the baby to be born… who can buy a house within seven days?” Lusaka’s attorney Peter Wanyama said.

Irene Mutaki, a little-known politician from western Kenya, sued Lusaka last month demanding the upkeep of Ksh 200, 000 a month or a total of Ksh 25 million.

She said she has been dating the speaker since 2018 and that the two have been having unprotected sex.

Through her lawyer Danstan Omari, Mutaki told High Court judge James Makau that Lusaka denied any association with the pregnancy even after the two knowingly engaged in unprotected sex.

She further claimed Lusaka forced her to have an abortion after learning she was pregnant.

Lusaka’s attorney, however, told Judge Mirima that the two parties are currently in negotiation and will come to an understanding.

“My client has advised me to tell the court that he’s engaging the lady concerning issues of birth maintenance…My client has an open mind. The issues of maintenance of the child will be addressed.” said Wanyama.

Judge Mirima ordered the two to continue with the negotiation. The case will be mentioned on July 28.