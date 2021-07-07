South Africa`s Zuma in Last Bid To Evade 15-Month Prison Term

KDRTV NEWS: Former President of South Africa Jacob Zuma who has been sentenced to a 15-month prison term has been granted a reprieve following a claim of poor health.

His lawyers claim that the ex-president is in poor health and is not a flight risk.

Zuma is currently waiting for the outcome of his legal petition challenging the 15-month jail term for contempt of court.

The police officers have dropped the efforts to arrest him after the court granted him a temporary reprieve awaiting the determination of the case challenging the jail term.

Zuma on Tuesday asked the court to block his arrest and cancel the 15-month jail term.

According to Zuma`s lawyer, Dali Mpofu, the Pietermaritzburg High Court should block the arrest of Zuma and cancel the jail term citing the “aggravated situation”, health reasons, and that the ex-president is not a flight risk.

The first decision is set for Friday and the next on July 12.

After the court`s announcement of the jail term, the ex-president had five days to hand himself in and the police were due to arrest him on Wednesday.

However, Zuma secured more time following the recent interdict by his lawyers.

The lawyer in charge of his case said that he would determine on Friday if he grants interdict or not.

However, his appeal to cancel the jail term will be determined on July 12.

Zuma`s case is significant since it is seen as a test of the South Africa rule of law.

Zuma was impeached in his second term in office after ruling for nine years following allegations of corruption in his government.

It is alleged that Zuma granted three Indian-born businessmen Atul, Ajay, and Rajesh Gupta access to state resources and influence over government policies.