List of 15 First Term Governors Who Were Sent Home on August

The 2022 General Elections held on August 9 saw a number of politicians sent home with old and new faces coming into the political limelight.

However, it is important to note that numerous governors who were defending their seats suffered a seismic political upset on August 9 after failing to impress the voters. At least 15 out of 26 governors defending their seats were voted out of office.

Those who were sent home are Kiraitu Murungi (Meru), Governor James Nyoro (Kiambu) Governor Francis Kimemia (Nyandarua) Governor Ndiritu Muriithi (Lailipia). Governor Lee Kinyanjui (Nakuru) and Governor Stanley Kiptis (Baringo)

Others include Governor John Lonyangapuo (West Pokot), Governor Granton Samboja (Taita Taveta) Governor Fahim Yasin Twaha (Lamu) Governor Wycliffe Wangamati (Bungoma) Governor Nathif Jama (Garissa) Governor Mohamed Abdi Mohamud (Wajir)

Nairobi’s Anne Kananu, Charity Ngilu (Kitui) and Isiolo’s Mohammed Kuti did not defended their seats.

Those who retained their seats are; Hillary Barchok of Bomet, Muthomi Njuki of Tharaka Nithi, Wilbert Otichilo in Vihiga, Anne Waiguru of Kirinyaga, Joseph Ole Lenku of Kajiado, Stephen Sang in Nandi, Amos Nyaribo of Nyamira County and Peter Anyang Nyongo of Kisumu.

The 2022 elections also saw a number of pioneer governors who lost in the 2017 general elections making a comeback.

The Governors include Kenneth Lusaka (Bungoma)Joshua Irungu (Laikipia) Simon Kachapin (West Pokot) Julius Malombe (Kitui) Benjamin Cheboi (Baringo) Issa Abdallah Timamy (Lamu) and Nathif Jama (Garissa)

Those who tried to make a come back but lost are; William Kabogo (Kiambu) Isaac Ruto (Bomet) Evans Kidero (Homabay)

