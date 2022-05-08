Magoha Issues Tough Directive Ahead Of This Year’s Candidates National Examinations Registration

Education Cabinet Secretary, George Magoha, has instructed headteachers to register Grade 6, Standard 8, and Form Four candidates for their national examinations within one week. Recently, Magoha had lamented about head teachers taking too long to begin the process all over.

While supervising admissions at Kapsabet Boys, Magoha said that head teachers and principles have relaxed in the registration process. The registration had commenced in April 2022.

“To the headteachers and principals, we are disappointed that you have yet to start registering students and pupils for the forthcoming KPSEA, KCPE and KCSE exams which must be ready.” Adding “Please ensure that every child is registered. I hope we are not going to argue about this. The government is paying exam fees for all students. It is the children’s right,” Magoha said.

Consequently, all national examinations are slated to take place between November and December this year.

Magoha also gave warning to parents who wanted to transfer their children in different schools. Cs Magoha said it is only under a special circumstance that a student can be transferred.

Also read CS Magoha- No Changing Of Schools

The cabinet secretary also urged parents to take their children to school irregardless of if they have paid the whole fee or not.