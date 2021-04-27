Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Magufuli’s Widow Makes First Appearance since Being Hospitalized, Husband’s death

samora@kdrtv

By

Published

mmahu
mmahu

Mama Janeth Magufuli on April 26 made her first public appearance since the burial of her husband John Pombe Magufuli.

The step-out also comes a week following her hospitalization from shock believed to have been caused by her husband’s death.

READ ALSO: Why Nyambane Has Decided To Run For President Come 2022

Janeth united with the faithful of St Peters Catholic Church Oysterbay in Dar es Salaam to mark the 40th day since Magufuli’s demise.

She was accompanied by the clergy members of the church, and Mama Mary Majaliwa, the wife to Tanzania’s Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, among others.

News about Janeth’s sickness was confirmed by her son Joseph who disclosed that his mother suffered shock following the sudden demise of her hubby on Wednesday, March 17.

Janeth’s son Joseph made the revelation on Sunday, April 18, while conveying appreciation from his family to the current President Samia Suluhu’s government, religious leaders and members of the security team for what they have done to the family after his father’s death.

maguu

Magufuli’s Widow makes the first appearance in public

“My mother has health problems; she got a little shocked after dad died, she is going on with treatment, and she has not been able to come, but she loves all Tanzanians very much. She has asked me to convey her appreciation to Tanzanians for their condolences and cooperation immediately after the announcement of Magufuli’s death until his burial late last month,” Joseph revealed.

Joseph’s revelation comes about a month after this site reported the death of Tanzanian president John Magufuli

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest International and local Kenya News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021