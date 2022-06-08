Connect with us

Main Mirema Shooting Suspect Released

By

Published

images 35
Main suspect Dennis Karani Gachoki and Muvota the slain Mirema

Dennis Karani Gachoki, the main suspect in the Mirema Drive broad daylight shooting, has been released.

Gachoki, who was accused by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Department (DCI) as an accomplice in the murder of businessman Samuel Muvota, was released on Wednesday, June 8.

The suspect was released after the prosecution told the court that there was not enough evidence linking Gachoki to the murder of the slain businessman.

However, in its reports, the DCI had alleged that Gachoki was the driver of the car that was used by the shooter to flee the scene of crime.

Read more Mirema Shooting Suspect, Dennis Gachoki Surrenders To The DCI Kiambu

The DCI are yet to release more details.

On the other hand, Samuel Mugota had not only recruited women but also young unsuspected men in the village promising them jobs. As they were promised government jobs, Mugota asked them to register sim cards and three bank accounts with their details.

FB IMG 16546774865899526

One of the women who were used by Samuel Mugota

Mugota on the other hand had been arrested 30 times in 11 years. He was stealing from his victim through women who stuperfyed their drinks while in late night clubs.

Also read Mirema Shooting Suspect, Dennis Gachoki Surrenders To The DCI Kiambu

“He operated like a mafia criminal organisation, was a multi-millionaire with several real estate properties scattered across the city, a fleet of vehicles and seven wives …” the directorate said.

