Makueni Police Boss Transferred After Lawyer Onesmus Masaku’s Murder

nancy njeri and onesmus masaku
(KDRTV) – A Makueni police boss has been transferred after the macabre murder of a police officer two weeks ago, a local daily has revealed.

According to Citizen Digital, Makueni Police boss Francis Gichuhi, has been transferred after an uproar from locals at the way he handled the murder of lawyer Onesmus Masaku.

Masaku died while receiving treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital on Sunday after being attacked by a female police officer on October 7. According to reports, Constable Nancy Njeri attacked Masaku with a machete at his house in Wote Town. The police officer believed to have been in a relationship with the lawyer, chopped off his hand, and grievously injured the other one.

Police initially reported that the officer had attacked the lawyer after he attempted to rape her. A police report said that Masaku had invited Njeri to his house in Wote Town, only to force her to his bedroom for sex. The report said the officer was rescued and taken to hospital.

However, locals and The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) disputed these claims, revealing that the two were lovers and Njeri had attacked the lawyer after he refused to marry her.

Locals have accused the police boss of attempting to cover up Masaku’s murder by exonerating their colleague.

Threats of a demonstration on Mashujaa Day forced police bosses to transfer Gichuhi.

Njeri will be charged with murder at the Machakos High Court on Friday.

