Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Senator Mutula Kilonzo Brands Judge Unpatriotic After Releasing Oscar Sudi

Avatar

By

Published

Oscar Sudi Trending on Social Media
Oscar Sudi Trending on Social Media

(KDRTV) – Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo has questioned the heavy bail slapped on Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi.

Sudi was released on a Ksh 500,000 cash bail on Ksh 1 million bond by the Nakuru High Court on Friday.

Mutula Kilonzo claims the bail is so heavy considering that the same judiciary has been showing leniency to terror suspects. He branded judges unpatriotic.

“Kenya’s Magistrates are becoming unpatriotic. Why should Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi pay Ksh 500,000 while Al Shabaab detainees are accorded leniency?” Jnr questioned through a tweet.

The youthful senator was referring to an incident on Friday in which three Westgate terror attack suspects complained about the quality of food at Kamiti Prisons.

Liban Abdulahi, one of the suspects, told Magistrate Francis Andayi that the beans and kales meal was affecting him. He also said the porridge did not have sugar. He said he has been taking bread and some little milk as his main meal.

Murkomen, Mutula Motives Questioned After Defending Sonko in Court(Opens in a new browser tab)

The magistrate asked the prison administration to look into the complaints and file a report within 10 days.

Back to Oscar Sudi, the lawmaker was released after challenging, a lower court’s ruling to detain him for seven days pending investigations into the five offenses he is facing.

Kivutha Kibwana Says He Can Beat Ruto, Raila in 2022(Opens in a new browser tab)

High Court Judge Joel Ngugi ruled that the lower court did not have grounds to hold the lawmaker for seven days on flimsy grounds.

SHOCKING: MP Oscar Sudi Vows to Fight For Miguna`s Return to Kenya(Opens in a new browser tab)

“The reason to hold the applicant for 7 days will not risk public order peace and security, what is the logic of his continued detention? This is not rationally related to the risk alleged,” the judge explained. He also said that the State had failed to prove how the MP would interfere with witnesses.

Reacting to the ruling, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen described the lower court’s ruling as rubbish.

Most Kenyans have praised the High Court for granting Oscar Sudi bail, saying it is what the rule of law requires.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

Senate Team Senate Team

News

Top 5 Gaining Counties in the New Revenue Formula

(KDRTV) – Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja should be celebrating after his county was awarded the largest share of the Ksh 53B pledged by President...

21 hours ago
estarunga2 estarunga2

News

“I Have Suffered Enough And I’m Coming Home!” Former TV Girl Esther Arunga Announces

(KDRTV) – Former TV girl Esther Arunga Timberlake has successfully served her 10-month parole time in Australia. The beautiful lady was sentenced last year...

7 hours ago
Sudi Released Sudi Released

News

Breaking! Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi Released

(KDRTV) – Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi released on a KSh 500,00 bail, directed not to utter any public statements concerning the allegations against him....

2 hours ago
Esther Arunga Esther Arunga

Life & Style

Former KTN News Anchor Esther Arunga Is Back And This Is What She Had To Say

(KDRTV)-Esther Arunga was a darling to many Kenyans in her days as the topmost talented and beautiful news anchor. When she emerged at KTN,...

7 hours ago