Sen. Malala Says His Life Is In Danger

(KDRTV)-Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has said his life is in danger and protested after he alleged that the police ignored his calls to beef up his security details 

The Senate has urged the  Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai to tighten the lawmaker’s security details

However, Malala on Monday announced that despite reporting the matter to the police that his life was in danger, calls to tighten his security prove futile

“I am a young father and husband… It is very disheartening for people to sit in a corner and think they can take my life. I humbly request this committee and the Inspector General of Police to take note that I have said time and again my life is in danger. I have written enough letters and called offices in this Republic but they have not taken any action even to give me extra security,” said Malala as he broke into tear.

“Nobody is willing to give me security Mr. Chair. It is sad for me to walk around the streets of Kakamega and Kenya knowing that I’m going to die the next day.”

KDRTV understands that Senator Malala shed tears while he was speaking during a joint sitting of the Senate Committees on Justice, Legal Affairs, and Human Rights and the National Security, Defense, and Foreign Relations with the Inspector General of Police

KDRTV understands that the convention was held to have the Inspector General of Police to answers questions on security concerns involving Senator Malala  and colleagues

Senator Malala had issued a letter to  Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai and Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti claiming that a secret and specialized squad unit code dubbed “Bravo Zulu Yankee” had been directed to trail him and possibly punish him

“As a result of those real and credible threats to harm, injure, eliminate or assassinate me, a Member of Parliament, I now request your office to take immediate action to enhance the security detail assigned to me including additional security provided immediately to my family and my residences in Kakamega and Nairobi,” Malala said in the letter

