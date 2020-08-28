Connect with us

Senator Cleophas Malala “My life is in DANGER!” [VIDEO]

(KDRTV) – Senator Cleophas Malala Claims His Life Is In Danger, Records Statement With The Police.

This comes after Senator Cleophas Malala was unexpectedly arrested after the senate proceedings by DCI

Sen. Malala Released As DDP Withdraws Charges Against Him

Pray for me guys they are after me. I reported today and gave a statement for the same. I will stand for the mwananchi. I can’t be intimidated.

Breaking! DPP Drops Charges Against Senator Cleophas Malala

