Senator Cleophas Malala “My life is in DANGER!” [VIDEO]
(KDRTV) – Senator Cleophas Malala Claims His Life Is In Danger, Records Statement With The Police.
This comes after Senator Cleophas Malala was unexpectedly arrested after the senate proceedings by DCI
Sen. Malala Released As DDP Withdraws Charges Against Him
Pray for me guys they are after me. I reported today and gave a statement for the same. I will stand for the mwananchi. I can't be intimidated. pic.twitter.com/Cs6GhN3N3o
— Cleophas Malala (@malala_Cleophas) August 27, 2020
Dear, @IG_NPS – Congratulations for your support for Cleophas Malala 2022 Kakamega Gubernatorial quest. Five more incarcerations of this nature and the ticket shall be surely his. Endelea na Kazi. pic.twitter.com/bx505dVLsQ
— Gabriel Oguda (@gabrieloguda) August 18, 2020
Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala who was seized yesterday has left Mumias Police Station a free man after Police realized that charges intended to be preferred against him were without legal basis. We cannot say he was released as there was no evidence of arrest but seizure. ^DoS pic.twitter.com/sf751yIf4r
— Nelson Havi (@NelsonHavi) August 18, 2020
“Senator Irungu Kang’ata is a very good leader but his biggest undoing is that he is a dictator…he has doublespeak…he is the ‘deep state’ of the senate” – Cleophas Malala, Kakamega Senator #NewsNight pic.twitter.com/dt7pzDKeNz
— Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) August 18, 2020
