Sen. Malala Released As DDP Withdraws Charges Against Him

(KDRTV)-Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has been cleared after the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) withdrew all charges against him.

KDRTV notes that Senator Malala had been apprehended for breaching COVID-19 rules according to the police charge sheet.

Read also: Trump Wrong President For America: Michelle Obama

According to our previous reports, on Tuesday morning unruly youth obstructed the road leading to Mumias Law Courts and lit tires on the road

The youths then involving a contingent of police officers in a running battle for the better part of the morning

The police then resolved to lob teargas at the protestors with calm resuming at around 9.00 am.

We also reported that on Monday, Senator Malala faulted the police for flouting his rights by cutting off water and power at his compound to make him surrender

“From 3a.m to around 10a.m, they disconnected power and I was in darkness…they disconnected water…so it is very unfortunate that the police can go this low,” he said. “We were pushing for police reforms, little did we know that these police reforms would be more detrimental than what they were in the previous era.”

A section of Senators has connected the seized of Malala alongside other two counterparts to their role at the Senate house.

The lawmakers allege that the senators are being intimidated by the DCI which they claim is being used by unknown government operatives after they revealed their interests to vote against the government-backed revenue sharing formula to counties.