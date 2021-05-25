Mali Into Crisis After Coup Leader Seizes Power Again

KDRTV has confirmed reported that Mali President and Vice President have been ousted by the junta leaders Col. Assimi Goita who led the last year coup and was later afforded the role of Vice President of the interim government.

KDRTV established that the two were arrested after a government reshuffle that resulted in the replacement of two army officers.

However, Col Goita has affirmed that the planned elections will go on as planned before despite the recent move.

Col Goita has apparently ignored calls from United Nations (UN) Chief, African Union, The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the EU and the US that the president and his vice should be freed unconditionally.

Reports indicate that the two high profile leaders have been held at the military camp outside the capital Bamako after they were arrested on Monday evening.

KDRTV has determined that the previously junta leader seized power again after he was not consulted about the reshuffle at the cabinet in which he claims he should have been appointed to be the vie-president.

After Col Goita had successfully organized coup last year, he insisted that he was supposed to lead the interim government for 18 months before holding elections.

However, the regional body ECOWAS which oversaw the transitional deal insisted that the interim government has a civilian leader apart from Col Goita.

After Col Goiat overthrew the government of President Ibrahim Boubaca Keita, many people celebrated his move. His movement came after weeks of protests by civilians faulting the government of president keita.

At the same time, KDRTV established that Col Goita is not the only person unhappy abut the recent cabinet reshuffle. Even the opposition group behind the last year’s protests, M5 RFP, was also unhappy that they were not awarded any ministerial position.

Currently, a delegation from ECOWAS is being expected to meet in Bamako to decided the fate of the unstable country.