Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Mali Into Crisis After Coup Leader Seizes Power Again

Col Goita seizes power again after he organized coup in Mali last year, he is unhappy about the cabinet reshuffle

By

Published

Mali presiednt Keita
Mali presiednt Keita

KDRTV has confirmed reported that Mali President and Vice President have been ousted by the junta leaders Col. Assimi Goita who led the last year coup and was later afforded the role of Vice President of the interim government.

KDRTV established that the two were arrested after a government reshuffle that resulted in the replacement of two army officers.

However, Col Goita has affirmed that the planned elections will go on as planned before despite the recent move.

Col Goita has apparently ignored calls from United Nations (UN) Chief, African Union, The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the EU and the US that the president and his vice should be freed unconditionally.

READ ALSO: Former Somalia President Ali Muhammad Dies In Nairobi Hospital

Reports indicate that the two high profile leaders have been held at the military camp outside the capital Bamako after they were arrested on Monday evening.

KDRTV has determined that the previously junta leader seized power again after he was not consulted about the reshuffle at the cabinet in which he claims he should have been appointed to be the vie-president.

After Col Goita had successfully organized coup last year, he insisted that he was supposed to lead the interim government for 18 months before holding elections.

However, the regional body ECOWAS which oversaw the transitional deal insisted that the interim government has a civilian leader apart from Col Goita.

After Col Goiat overthrew the government of President Ibrahim Boubaca Keita, many people celebrated his move. His movement came after weeks of protests by civilians faulting the government of president keita.

READ ALSO: Ndindi Nyoro To Matiangi: You Can’t Be CS And Still Be A Presidential Candidate

At the same time, KDRTV established that Col Goita is not the only person unhappy abut the recent cabinet reshuffle. Even the opposition group behind the last year’s protests, M5 RFP, was also unhappy that they were not awarded any ministerial position.

Currently, a delegation from ECOWAS is being expected to meet in Bamako to decided the fate of the unstable country.

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021