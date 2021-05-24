Ndindi Nyoro To Matiangi: You Can’t Be CS And Still Be A Presidential Candidate

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has urged Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i to resign if he wants to be a presidential candidate in 2022.

Nyoro said that Matiangi should resign so that he can focus on connecting with voters if he really wants to win in 2022.

“There is nothing wrong with people having presidential dreams. Matiang’i is a human being and he is entitled to aspire to be the President of Kenya as per the law,” he said.

“Any serious presidential candidate is out here looking for votes. You cannot be a minister now and aspire to be a presidential candidate in 2022. Please hang your boots and come out here and face the people.”

The MP advised Matiangi to start early, warning him that even state machinery wouldn’t help in his quest for the top seat.

“Matiang’i has been thinking that he will ride on the back of the system and the state for him to be anything. If I assess his ability to compete for the top seat, CS Mating’i is far from ripe for the battle,” he said.

Nyoro’s comments come after a plan from DP William Ruto’s camp to oust the CS was leaked over the weekend.

Matiangi has not announced that he wants to join the presidential race come 2022. It’s however believed that the CS is a project from president Uhuru Kenyatta that will have a great impact on the 2022 power matrix.

