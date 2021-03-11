Former Somalia President Ali Muhammad Dies In Nairobi Hospital

KDRTV has confirmed the death of former Somalia President Ali Muhammad at Nairobi Hospital.

Reports indicate that the former Somalia statesman succumbed to Covid-19.

The former President died at 82 and was born on Feb.2, 1938.

He studied law in both Somalia and Italy.

The demise has also been confirmed by the Somalia information ministry spokesperson Ismael Omar.

Muhammad was the President of Somalia between January 1991 and January 1997.

READ ALSO: Somalia Wins Against Kenya In International Court

The former government official was opposed by Gen Aidid and reelected during a Djibouti conference in July 1991.

However, Muhammad was nominated president until President Abdiqasim Salad was elected in August 2000.

Muhammad was born in Addow Uul, Middle Shabelle.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News to withdraw their military intervention in Libya immediately.