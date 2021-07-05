Man Arrested After Trying To Extort Ksh 100k From Wife By Faking Own Kidnap

A man in Kericho has been arrested for trying to solicit money from his wife by faking his own kidnap.

The man, a Boda Boda rider, decided to use recent surging cases of kidnappings to his advantage by faking his own and calling his wife demanding Ksh 100,000 in cash.

According to the Standard newspaper, the 36-year-old man informed his wife that the abductors were dragging him to an unknown destination and might be killed if she doesn’t send the ramson quickly.

The wife alerted the police who quickly jumped on the matter only to find the man calmly waiting for the money at his friend’s house. His motorcycle had been found at Kebeneti dispensary.

“The suspect was just relaxing waiting for ransom money to be sent to him. He was arrested and placed in a police cell to be charged on Monday over the purported kidnap,” County Criminal Investigations Officer (CCIO) John Onyango said.

Upon questioning, the man confessed that his plot was to help him pay a Saving and Credit Cooperative Society (Sacco) loan that had been pushing him to his limits.

His friend, however, was released after police found out that he was not involved in the plot.

“The man welcomed and hosted his friend unaware of the suspect’s sinister plot,” said Onyango.