Man Arrested For Posting False Information On Terror Attack

(KDRTV)-Bomet man has been arrested by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for publishing alarming information warning members of the public of alleged terror scheme on Facebook

Timothy Koech alias Joseph Langat was seized at Chepngaina village in Bomet County for alleging that asserting that members of the terror group were scheming to attack am institution of a higher learning

The suspect is currently being held at the custody pending interrogation over offenses of hoaxes contrary to section 26 and section 30 of Prevention of Terrorism Act

“A person who issues any information that a terrorist act has been or is likely to be committed, knowing that the information is false, commits an offense and is liable, on conviction, to imprisonment for a term twenty years,” quotes section 26 of the act

On the other hand section, 30 says that “A person who knowingly possesses an article or any information held on behalf of a person for the use in instigating the commission of, preparing to commit or committing a terrorist act commits an offense, and is liable, on conviction, to imprisonment for a term not exceeding twenty years.”