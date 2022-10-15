Manchester United Player Mason Greenwood Charged With Attempted Rape

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has been charged with attempted rape, and assault. Greenwood was arrested in January following accusations that he was seen in images and videos posted online. The Manchester forward was arrested again on Saturday for allegedly breaching his bail.

According to the prosecutors, the charges are all related to the same female complainant. Mr Greenwood is due at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Monday. Consequently, the 21-year-old, who has made one appearance for the senior England men’s team, has not played or trained with Manchester United since his arrest.

Greenwood lost his sponsorship deal with him following his case and Electronic Arts removed him from active squads on its Fifa 22 game.

Janet Potter, from Crown Prosecution Service North West, said they had authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge Mr Greenwood with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behavior, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Nonetheless, alleged rape is said to have occurred on 22 October 2021, while the alleged assault is said to have taken place last December. On the other hand, the charge of controlling and coercive behaviour relates to a period of time since November 2018.

Ms Potter said the charges were made after specialist rape prosecutors reviewed of a file of evidence from police.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has a right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice those proceedings.”