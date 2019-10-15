Matiang’i Faces Impeachment For Skipping House Summons

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i is on the spot for skipping house summons again, a move that has irked a lot of MPS, and is likely to be removed from office.

According to the parliamentary committee, Matiang’i has failed to honor the parliamentary summon to respond to 14 question asked by the legislatures that have piled over time.

On Tuesday, he was scheduled to appear before the National Assembly committee over questions to do with National security but he did not show up.

Rather, he made an attempt to have his Chief Administrative Secretary Patrick Ole Ntutu to respond to the questions, and that did not go well with the house committee.

Ole Ntutu was turned away by committee vice chair person John Waluke, who asked him to give the directive to Matiang’i to appear in the next summon.

“Go and tell the CS that we want him here physically on Tuesday next week. We know that he is a very slippery CS but he has no otherwise but to appear in person,” Mr Waluke ordered.

the committee members have made complaints before regarding executives who failed to honor their summons or those that made it difficult to have their conduct their duties.

National Assembly speaker had made a directive to have all witnesses and their people appear for the summons without fail, with necessary actions to be taken against the contenders.

Muturi directed the committee to stop pampering the CS and produce relevant details to allow for dire actions to be taken.

“If they (CASs) cannot commit their ministries, you throw them away. Because you can’t listen to someone who cannot commit,” Mr Muturi said.

This is not the first time Matiang’i has missed summons fro the house. In another account of events, he was found in contempt of court orders after facilitating the deportation of Miguna Miguna despite the court stopping it. He was summoned by the court to make an appearance which he snubbed, with no actions taken against him.

The lawmakers were very agitated and said that nobody was above the law, adding that summons should be respected and appearances made.

