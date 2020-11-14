Connect with us

Matungu MP Justus Murunga Dies from COVID-19

Justus Murunga
Justus Murunga

(KDRTV) – Matungu MP Justus Murunga has reportedly died from COVID-19.

Reports indicate that the MP was rushed to hospital with breathing problems on Saturday evening. He died as the family prepared to rush him to the hospital.

“Matungu MP Justus Murunga died this evening as he was being rushed to hospital. Cause of death is unknown but reports indicate he had breathing difficulties before collapsing in his Kakamega home,” Radio Africa Group Editor Oliver Mathenge said.

According to former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, Murunga was discharged from Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu three days ago. He had been admitted at the facility with diabetes.

The first time lawmaker is the first high profile Kenyan to succumb to the virus which has now claimed the lives of 1, 228 Kenyans.

Murunga was elected to Parliament on an ANC ticket in 2017. He was a close ally of DP William Ruto and has hosted the DP at several functions in Western Kenya.

ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi was among the first people to condole with the lawmaker’s family.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Matungu MP Hon. Justus Murunga. I pray that God will grant his family strength during this unfortunate time. My most sincere condolences to his family and the people of Matungu,” Mudavadi twitted.

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya eulogized Murunga as a selfless leader and hardworking leader, adding that the region had been robbed of a key pillar.

“Hon Justus Murunga was a hardworking & selfless leader whom we worked together closely to develop Matungu. I’m deeply saddened by his death which has robbed Kakamega a focused leader whose contribution to the development of our County will be missed,” Oparanya said.

More to follow..

 

