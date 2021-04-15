“Maybe they discussed dowry”: Musalia Mudavadi dismantles Gideon Moi, Raila engagement

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi has vehemently downplayed the meeting between Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and KANU chairman Gideon Moi.

In the meeting that took place on Tuesday, April 13, Gideon Moi was accompanied by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s brother, Muhoho Kenyatta.

Speaking during an interview with Citizen TV on Wednesday, April 14, Mudavadi urged Kenyans not to be fooled by the political meetings happening out there involving different politicians.

Mudavadi insisted that people should not take seriously the recent political meetings that have gathered steam ahead of the 2022 General Election.

The politician stated the meeting between the other three(Gideon, Muhoho and Raila) is a non-issue as they could have been discussing dowry.

The former Vice President also used the opportunity to deny claims that division had emerged in the One Kenya Alliance barely a month after it was launched.

“People have become parochial in terms of who interact with or not. It is bordering on schizophrenia. What were they saying? Perhaps they, Raila, Gideon and Muhoho were discussing dowry…maybe their children want to get married. We are pushing it too far,” Mudavadi said.

Raila, Gideon and Muhoho’s meeting may not have been a political one but many people concluded the trio could be planning the 2022 presidential succession even as the season of political realignments takes shape.

For sometime now, political pundits have been of the idea that Uhuru had been showing interest towards One Kenya Alliance, in a move seemingly geared towards betraying his brother Raila Odinga.

It is important to note that the One Kenya Alliance brings together Mudavadi, Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula, Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka, and KANU’s Gideon Moi.

This comes at a time Deputy President has shown interest in making peace with Orange Democratic Movement, opening up on the possibility of working with Raila Odinga again.