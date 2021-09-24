Meru Watchman Resigns, Dumps Lorry Full Of Garbage On Boss’ Compound After Winning Bet

A man in Meru County is currently being hunted by police for allegedly dumping garbage on his boss’ compound after resigning.
Moris Muriumi, a 33-year-old security guard in the area, is said to have dumped 5 tons of garbage on Francis Njedi’s compound a day after winning sh 13,000 from a popular betting firm.
According to reports, the bitter watchman is said to have hired a truck full of garbage and dumped it in the compound before leaving a resignation letter as payback to his boss who has been mean to him.
” You thought I will never be successful in life but you are wrong. This waste is to remind you how dirty your heart is”, reads part of the note.
