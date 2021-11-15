Miguna Miguna denied entry to Kenya

KDRTV News Berlin- Dr. Miguna Miguna who was to land in Kenya on the 16th of November 2021, has been denied to board Air France from Germany destined to Kenya.
France Airline crew members issued him a note which didn’t clearly elaborate the reasons why they denied him to board as other passengers boarded.
Dr. Miguna Miguna has instructed his Lawyers in Kenya to take the Kenyan Government to Court because he believes that they are the ones who issued a Red Alert to all Airlines flying to Kenya to bar him from traveling to Kenya.
This is the message Dr. Miguna wrote on his official FaceBook page.