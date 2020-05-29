Millicent Omanga Sidelined In Race To Replace Kindiki

(KDRTV)-Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga has been sidelined from the final list of candidates shortlisted to take up the position of the ejected deputy speaker Kithure Kindiki

Previously, Omanga was among the Jubilee senators who had disclosed his interest to take up the position of the deputy speaker and she proceeded to collect required documents from the office of clerk

Even though, according to the list released on Friday, May 29, the name of the nominated senator was missing while the names of 5 others senators remained

However, the statement unearthed that Omanga failed to return the documents after collecting them from the office of the clerk.

Among the Jubilee senator who openly tendered their application for the position, and who were shortlisted include Stewart Mwachiru Madzayo, Margret Jepkoech Kamar, Isaac Maigua Mwaura, Judith Pareno and Charles Reubeson Kibiru

“Nomination papers were not returned by the following candidate (Millicent Omanga) in respect of whom nomination papers had been collected,” read the statement in part.

The nomination period has lapsed, five Senators have returned their nomination papers for the election to the office of Deputy Speaker of the Senate Kenya. The election shall be held on Tuesday, 2nd June, 2020 at 2.30 p.m in the Senate Chamber.

By the time Omanga was applying for the position, it is in record that Jubilee party had placed the nominated senator and four other colleagues on chopping board after they reportedly boycotted a parliamentary group meeting presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta at the State house on May.

The jubilee politicians were also accused of being defiant to the party and its leadership inside and outside parliament

Chair: Hon. Senator what did you mean by the remarks 'We have numbers, bring it on baby'? Millicent Omanga: I was talking about my whatsapp group i wanted to add more people to view my status

KDRTV understands that Deputy Speaker Kithure Kindiki was ousted in the ongoing Jubilee party purge of disloyal members

The election of the deputy speaker will be held on Tuesday, June 2.