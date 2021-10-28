Moi University Closed Indefinitely [Statement]

KDRTV NEWS: Moi university main campus has been closed indefinitely after lecturers and workers went on strike at the higher learning institution
According to a notice issued on Wednesday, all learners were advised to vacate the University premises by noon on Thursday after the Senate resolved to suspend learning and learning activities.
The lecturers and workers went on strike following delayed salaries.
According to our previous reports, the farmworkers at the university had not paid for 13 months.
On the other side, the lecturers had not received their three-month salaries.
Moi University, Eldoret closed indefinitely following protest by lecturers, students at main campus advised to vacate the premises by tomorrow noon.#moiuniversity pic.twitter.com/bUc2UIo7gc
— Dennis Milimo (@dennothefamous) October 27, 2021
The employees, through their various umbrellas such as Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu), Kenya University Staff Union (Kusu), and Kenya Union of Domestic, Hotels, Education Institutions, Hospitals and Allied Workers (KUDHEIHA), vowed to continue striking until their grievances are fulfilled.
