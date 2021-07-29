Mombasa Man Chased Away From House After Failing To Seduce Landlord’s Daughter 

A man in Kiembeni Mombasa was kicked out by his landlord for allegedly failing to seduce her aging daughter.
According to Taifa Leo, the man was forced to leave the house after disappointing the landlady who had even opted to give him a two-month rent-free period with the intention of luring him to seduce her daughter.
The lady in the end decided to kick out the man saying that he had lost patience with him following his disappointment.
The commotion in the process attracted a huge crowd as residents wanted to know why the woman was kicking the man out yet he was willing to pay the rent.
This forced the landlady to confess the tenant wasn’t interested in marrying her daughter a reason why he had to vacate.
“You have disappointed me and today I have decided to chase you away from my plot,” the landlord told the man.
