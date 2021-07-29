Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Mombasa Man Chased Away From House After Failing To Seduce Landlord’s Daughter 

By

Published

landord

A man in Kiembeni Mombasa was kicked out by his landlord for allegedly failing to seduce her aging daughter.

According to Taifa Leo, the man was forced to leave the house after disappointing the landlady who had even opted to give him a two-month rent-free period with the intention of luring him to seduce her daughter.

READ ALSO: CS Amina Mohamed’s Husband Dies In Karen Hospital

The lady in the end decided to kick out the man saying that he had lost patience with him following his disappointment.

The commotion in the process attracted a huge crowd as residents wanted to know why the woman was kicking the man out yet he was willing to pay the rent.

This forced the landlady to confess the tenant wasn’t interested in marrying her daughter a reason why he had to vacate.

“You have disappointed me and today I have decided to chase you away from my plot,” the landlord told the man.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya and International News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019