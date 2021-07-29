CS Amina Mohamed’s Husband Dies In Karen Hospital

The husband of Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, Khalid Ahmed, is dead after a short illness.
According to reports, Ahmed died in Karen Hospital on Thursday morning after a short illness.
According to the family spokesman, the father of two passed away around 5 am.
Senior government officials rushed to her Nairobi home after the news of the death was made amid plans to bury him.
The death also comes just five months after Amina lost her brother Ismael Mohammed Jibril, a prominent city businessman. Ismael died in March while receiving treatment in India.
