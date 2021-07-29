Connect with us

CS Amina Mohamed’s Husband Dies In Karen Hospital

amina and husbanda

The husband of Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, Khalid Ahmed, is dead after a short illness.

According to reports, Ahmed died in Karen Hospital on Thursday morning after a short illness.

According to the family spokesman, the father of two passed away around 5 am.

READ ALSO: Why Police Officers Will Keep Off Caroline Kangogo's Burial Today

Senior government officials rushed to her Nairobi home after the news of the death was made amid plans to bury him.

The death also comes just five months after Amina lost her brother Ismael Mohammed Jibril, a prominent city businessman. Ismael died in March while receiving treatment in India.

