Monica Juma Now CS For Energy, Eugene Wamalwa For Defence As Uhuru Reshuffles Cabinet

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, announced the reshuffling of cabinet secretaries.

The Head of State moved CS Eugene Wamalwa from his Devolution docket to the Defence ministry as CS Charles Keter moves to Devolution ministry.

Monica Juma will now be the CS for Energy.

The Head of State also reassigned four Principal Secretaries in different State Departments. Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Gordon O. Kihalangwa will now be attached to the State Department for Energy as Dr. (Eng.) Joseph K. Njoroge moves to the State Department for Transport.

Solomon Kitungu will move to the State Department for Public Works as Nelson Marwa Sospeter takes over at the State Department for Social Protection, Senior Citizens Affairs & Special Programmes

The President also announced the transfer of the State Department for ASALs and the State Department for Social Protection, Pensions and Senior Citizens to the Ministry of Public Service and Gender.

The Ministry of Devolution & The ASALs has also been reconstituted and renamed as the Ministry of Devolution

The President also reconstituted and renamed the Ministry of Public Service & Gender as the Ministry of Public Service, Gender, Senior Citizens Affairs & Special Programmes

The Ministry of Labour & Social Protection was also reconstituted and renamed as the Ministry of Labour.

