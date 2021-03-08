Moses Kuria Brands Justin Muturi a Conman

(KDRTV) – Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has hit out at National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi over his purported endorsement as Mt Kenya spokesperson.

Muturi was installed as the Mt Kenya region spokesperson by the Njuri Ncheke elders at a ceremony held in Meru on Saturday.

However, Kuria has warned Muturi that he can only be a spokesperson in his house where he will speak for his wife and kids.

Speaking at a church function in Kayole on Sunday, Kuria claimed that Kenyan politicians have perfected the art of conmanship to the point they are now receiving endorsements. He said Mt Kenya people are intelligent and they know where they are going. They will say what they want in due course.

Gatundu South MP @HonMoses_Kuria Hits At Justin Muturi. Go and be the spokesperson of your house. Sisi Hatutaki Spokesperson hii ni huconmen and Conmens are competing on who is superior than the other. pic.twitter.com/eCgSTD5YLc — Team WILLIAM RUTO (@TeamWiliamRuto) March 8, 2021

Muturi’s coronation as Mt Kenya spokesperson, succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta, has caused a lot of fracas among the region’s leaders.

On Sunday, National Assembly Deputy Majority Whip Maoka Maore questioned how the speaker accepted the knew role, knowing well that President Uhuru Kenyatta is still in charge.

The Igembe North Lawmaker further claimed that the people who installed Muturi as spokesperson were not elders but busybodies.

“Moving around and assembling some idle and hungry elders and then purporting to have been bestowed within the leadership of a community is an insult to the position we took in Sagana,” he said.

Muturi has been forced to issue clarification, saying his coronation was symbolic and not political.