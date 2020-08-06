Moses Kuria Claims Raila was Threatened to Change Stand on Revenue Formula

(KDRTV) – Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has accused North Eastern leaders of scaring Raila Odinga to abandon his stand on the third basis revenue formula.

Raila announced on Wednesday that he was no longer supporting the formula and asked Senators to come up with a way that will ensure no county loses funds. A win-win formula.

Last week, Raila was the only his profile leader who released a statement asking Senators to back the controversial formula which would have seen at least 18 counties lose funds. These 18 counties were from the coast and North Eastern regions.

Coastal leaders, most of who supported Raila’s presidential bid accused baba of betrayal. North Eastern leaders like Senior Counsel Ahmednassir Abdulahi said baba had thrown them under the bus.

The former Prime Minister said he supported the formula because he had not been briefly informed on what it entails. He said he released the statement shortly after coming back from treatment in Dubai.

However, Moses Kuria has accused people like Ahmednassir of scaring the African Union Envoy.

“I blame Ahmednassir and Makau Mutua for scaring Baba away from my camp on this one man, one vote one shilling,” Moses Kuria said through a tweet.

I blame @ahmednasirlaw and @makaumutua for scaring Baba @RailaOdinga away from my camp on this one man, one vote, one shilling. Sasa wivu ni ya nini ? — NoReferendumBeforeElections (@HonMoses_Kuria) August 5, 2020

Moses Kuria has been pushing for the new formula which would have seen Mt Kenya Counties receive more money.

On Tuesday, Senators voted to adjourn the motion on the formula to allow for further discussions.

Raila joins DP William Ruto who has been advocating for a win-win formula.