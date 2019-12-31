Moses Kuria: Uhuru Will Not Endorse Ruto, Raila For Presidency 2022

(KDRTV)- Gatundu South Member of Parliament (MP) Moses Kuria has warranted that President Uhuru Kenyatta will shock many as he will retire quietly without endorsing a successor in the 2022 General Elections

The candid Jubilee legislature was reacting to a statement by President Uhuru`s close ally David Murathe who said the president will remain in power in 2022.

Moses Kuria dispatched his certainty that president Uhuru Kenyatta will retire quietly just like his predecessor Mwai Kibaki did

Moses Kuria took to his Facebook page on Monday, December 30, and said that he was certain that the Jubilee party leader would not sacrifice his legacy for the sake of extending the power

In a long Facebook post, Kuria said that President Uhuru Kenyatta is only interested in a stable, peaceful and prosperous Kenya and blissful retirement.

“I believe Murathe is talking on behalf of dark forces who have captured the state apparatus but not the President himself. As the MP for the President, I would know of such a scheme way ahead of retirees like Murathe. I genuinely believe that Uhuru Kenyatta is only interested in a better Kenya and not looking for a position for himself. I am certain the President will not want to suffer the ignominy of sacrificing his legacy at the altar of such transient goals. And I am even more certain the President will follow the footpaths of Kibaki and he will neither try to influence his own succession let alone campaigning for anyone. Those parking their caravan trucks outside State House waiting for Uhuru Kenyatta to don campaign regalia are wasting their time. Uhuru Kenyatta is only looking forward to a stable, peaceful and prosperous Kenya and a blissful retirement,” he wrote

David Murathe had said that the President had higher chances of winning the post of Prime minister.

According to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) proposal, the prime minister must be an elected member of parliament who is appointed by the President.

Many people have been anticipating that Uhuru would endorse his Deputy William Ruto for president in the 2022 General Election.

However, a section of Kenyans have also deemed that the President could endorse ODM party leader Raila Odinga for president in the coming general elections but the sentiments by Moses Kuria rubbishes such thoughts