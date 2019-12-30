David Murathe Insists Uhuru Fit For Prime Minister Position

(KDRTV)- Ex-Jubilee party chairperson David Murathe has reiterated that President Uhuru Kenyatta is eligible to be Kenya`s Prime Minister in 2022.

In the viewpoint of the outspoken politician, President Uhuru has higher chances of winning the prime minister post owing to the proposal of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) taskforce

Murathe who was speaking during an interview with Citizen Tv on Sunday, December 30, said that the constitution prevents Uhuru Kenyatta from seeking re-election as president but it does not stop him from possibly assuming the post of a prime minister.

“Uhuru is going nowhere, even if he stops being president he will be here in the political circles. There are going to be new formations and he can let the former prime minister (Raila Odinga) to vie for the presidency, “In such a formation and as by the BBI proposals, then Uhuru can lead the party with the majority in Parliament and easily become a prime minister,” said Murathe.

The great critic of Deputy President William Ruto said that president Uhuru is still the head of the Jubilee party and no one has so far challenged him of the position and thus have higher chances to be the prime minister if the BBI proposals would be implemented

Previously, President Uhuru had refuted claims that BBI was meant to expand his leadership and affirmed he was not interested in leading the nation after his term expires in 2022.

Contrary to the past opinion, while Uhuru was meeting the Mt. Kenya leaders at Sagan he said in the local dialect that he did not mind the prime minister post

According to the BBI proposals the Prime minister must be elected Member of Parliament who is appointed by the president and can be dismissed anytime

The prime minister’s role according to the BBI is to oversee the running of the government activities, a responsibility similar to that currently played by Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi.