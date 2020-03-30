Connect with us

News

MP John Kiarie’s COVID-19 Expose Divides Kenyans

Avatar

Published

3 seconds ago

on

slgfoajkn987tevolwvs5e80c60b35384
John Kiarie

(KDRTV) – Was Dagoretti MP John Kiarie trying to gain political mileage using the COVID-19 pandemic following his massive expose on social media in the wee hours of Sunday morning?

That is the million-dollar question which most Kenyans have failed to answer especially after the MP was summoned to record a statement at the Kabete Police Station and later allowed to go home after he allegedly admitted that what he said was not true.

Kiarie claimed among other things that the government has not been honest with the level of crisis in Kenya. He said that there are many many untested and unreported cases of COVID-19 in the country.

However, what infuriated Health CS Mutahi Kagwe was the claim that there are about 7,000 Kenyans in quarantine facilities who arrived in the country between Sunday and Monday last week.

Mutahi Kagwe refuted some of these claims and clarified that only 2,050 Kenyans are in quarantine facilities. He accused the MP of immorality.

Read Also: Criminals Donating Face Masks Laced With Drugs

“It is immoral to try and gain mileage out of such a situation,” Kagwe said on Sunday, during his daily briefing on the Covid-19 situation. “Those in leadership trying to gain political mileage… it is immoral, the worst in political manoeuvre and it is wrong,” he added.

Kenyans on social media have had different views on KJ’s tweets. Some believe the MP could have been right.

However, some people have sided with CS Kagwe in his assertions that Kiarie was just looking for political mileage.

Like KDRTV Page.   Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter.   Advertise with us.   Send us inquiries, press releases

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Click to comment

Partner with KDRTV Kenya News

Advertise with KDRTV