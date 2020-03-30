MP John Kiarie’s COVID-19 Expose Divides Kenyans

(KDRTV) – Was Dagoretti MP John Kiarie trying to gain political mileage using the COVID-19 pandemic following his massive expose on social media in the wee hours of Sunday morning?

That is the million-dollar question which most Kenyans have failed to answer especially after the MP was summoned to record a statement at the Kabete Police Station and later allowed to go home after he allegedly admitted that what he said was not true.

Kiarie claimed among other things that the government has not been honest with the level of crisis in Kenya. He said that there are many many untested and unreported cases of COVID-19 in the country.

However, what infuriated Health CS Mutahi Kagwe was the claim that there are about 7,000 Kenyans in quarantine facilities who arrived in the country between Sunday and Monday last week.

IT’S JUST ABOUT TO GET REAL! (Thread) We have 7,000 Kenyans in quarantine who arrived back between Wednesday and Sunday. In Dagoretti South Constituency we are hosting them at Lenana School and Kinyanjui Tech. How they got there and the chaos therein is a story for another day. pic.twitter.com/Gt2ubKgGLe — John Kj Kiarie (@KiarieJohn) March 28, 2020

Mutahi Kagwe refuted some of these claims and clarified that only 2,050 Kenyans are in quarantine facilities. He accused the MP of immorality.

Read Also: Criminals Donating Face Masks Laced With Drugs

“It is immoral to try and gain mileage out of such a situation,” Kagwe said on Sunday, during his daily briefing on the Covid-19 situation. “Those in leadership trying to gain political mileage… it is immoral, the worst in political manoeuvre and it is wrong,” he added.

Kenyans on social media have had different views on KJ’s tweets. Some believe the MP could have been right.

Kenyans, you attacked MP @KiarieJohn. You will soon thank him. Ni hayo tu kwa sasa. #KaaNyumbani — Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) March 29, 2020

In this government if you give your opinions like John Kiarie you are silenced😂, i would trust the gvnt if they gave us the people who killed Jacob Juma and the rest,otherwise its just a show cant trust it.

the system hate competition😂😂just pray God for strong immunity. — Mary Njoroge (@Maryiana96) March 30, 2020

However, some people have sided with CS Kagwe in his assertions that Kiarie was just looking for political mileage.

#ShameOnTangaTanga John Kiarie the fake crook should be arrested agains for lying to the nation pic.twitter.com/QzNFkSPqDH — Britney Kerubo (@BritneyKerubo) March 30, 2020

#ShameOnTangaTanga

So MP John Kiarie was just pushing a political agenda? It's such a shame that he could just cause panick with false information hust to gain political milage. pic.twitter.com/Lew146K2pb — Miss Mishy (@MissMishy1) March 30, 2020

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us inquiries, press releases