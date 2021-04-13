MP Moses Kuria arrested at night for flaunting COVID-19 restriction guidelines

Many people found themselves in bad situations when the government came up with the COVID-19 restrictions guidelines.

There are those who were arrested for not wearing face masks, not considering social distancing and above all, those who broke the curfew.

Controversial Gatundu MP Moses Kuria happens to be among the many people who have faced challenges owing to the restriction guidelines.

This publication has learnt Moses Kuria was on Monday, April 12, night arrested by police enforcing curfew.

Moses Kuria was nabbed by police officers at Havilla Cornerstone Ranch for breaking curfew and flaunting some COVID-19 restriction guidelines.

The MP was booked at the Karuri Police Station awaiting to be arraigned in court on Tuesday, April 13, morning.

Havilla Cornerstone Ranch is owned by Lenah Koinange, a relative of the Late Member of Parliament, Paul Koinange.

Sources intimate to Havilla Cornerstone Ranch hissed that the institution is known in the whole of Kiambu County for contravention of COVID-19 restrictions as it enjoys protection from both the national and County governments.