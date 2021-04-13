Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

MP Moses Kuria arrested at night for flaunting COVID-19 restriction guidelines

samora@kdrtv

By

Published

mose
mose
Many people found themselves in bad situations when the government came up with the COVID-19 restrictions guidelines.
There are those who were arrested for not wearing face masks, not considering social distancing and above all, those who broke the curfew.
Controversial Gatundu MP Moses Kuria happens to be among the many people who have faced challenges owing to the restriction guidelines.
This publication has learnt Moses Kuria was on Monday, April 12, night arrested by police enforcing curfew.
MOSES KURIA
Moses Kuria was nabbed by police officers at Havilla Cornerstone Ranch for breaking curfew and flaunting some COVID-19 restriction guidelines.
The MP was booked at the Karuri Police Station awaiting to be arraigned in court on Tuesday, April 13, morning.
Havilla Cornerstone Ranch is owned by Lenah Koinange, a relative of the Late Member of Parliament, Paul Koinange.
Sources intimate to Havilla Cornerstone Ranch hissed that the institution is known in the whole of Kiambu County for contravention of COVID-19 restrictions as it enjoys protection from both the national and County governments.
Moses Kuria’s arrest comes at a time the Kenyan government is working hard to scale down the movement of people in a bid to reduce the infection rate.
momoo
The MP broke news of the arrest through his Facebook page.

Photos shared by Moses Kuria showed him at the OB office at Karuri Police Station alongside some of his supporters.

”Arrested! Held at Karuri Police Station. Kiambu Court tomorrow. Still- #MeneMeneTekel #FinishAndGo,” Kuria captioned the photos.

Arrested! Held at Karuri Police Station. Kiambu Court tomorrow. Still- #MeneMeneTekel #FinishAndGo

Posted by Moses Kuria on Monday, 12 April 2021

Nairobi and Nakuru counties are some of the counties which have been put on partial lockdown with entry and exit restricted.
The ministry of health has caution Kenyans to be more vigilant as the hospitals are currently experiencing a shortage in oxygen which is very essential in keeping the infected patients alive.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021