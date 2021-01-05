MPs Leave Parliamentary WhatsApp Group as Plot to Impeach Amos Kimunya Gathers Pace

(KDRTV) – More than 189 MPs have allegedly left the Parliamentary Whatsapp group over a row with National Assembly Majority leader Amos Kimunya.

The lawmakers accuse Kimunya of dictatorship and want him replaced with immediate effect. The lawmakers, most of them from Tanga Tanga, have already formed another WhatsApp Group where plans to impeach Kimunya are in top gear. The Kipipiri MP could be replaced as soon as parliament resumes sittings in February.

Majority leader Amos Kimunya in National Assembly has caused alot of division and Going to some of Ruto Allie's and accusing them of Dictatorship and know more than 189 tangatanga Mps wants to table a motion of impeachment.. — Ochube🇰🇪🇰🇪🤩 (@Ochube3) January 5, 2021

A section of the MPs alleged that Kimunya has divided the assembly, had lost the confidence of many MPs, and was involved in a skewed distribution of Christmas tokens.

The former Cabinet Minister only replaced Aden Duale as Majority leader in June last year, following a purge on DP William Ruto’s allies in Parliamentary leadership.

Friendly advice to the new N.A ML Amos Kimunya.

For BBI to succeed,drop the early hard-line stance against those with ideas on how to better the proposals.

Spare a minute n speak to Poghisio on his lessons from the 3rd gen formulae debacle.

Kenya belongs to all of us, not a few. — Aaron Cheruiyot (@Aaroncheruiyot) October 28, 2020

Meanwhile, Jubilee Vice Chair David Murathe has warned that the party will expel errand members for disrespecting President Uhuru Kenyatta. Murathe specifically took issue with Kandara MP Alice Wahome, who recently claimed that Uhuru intends to cling to power when his term ends in 2022.

“The disrespectful and disloyal members will receive show cause letters this week. Some cases will end up in expulsion. Their actions go contrary to Article 13 of the JP constitution,” Murathe said in an interview with The Standard.

The ruling party starts 2021 with uncertainty as a section of members allied to the DP threaten to jump ship and join the newly formed United Democratic Alliance (UDA).