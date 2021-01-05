Connect with us

MPs Leave Parliamentary WhatsApp Group as Plot to Impeach Amos Kimunya Gathers Pace

Amos Kimunya

(KDRTV) – More than 189 MPs have allegedly left the Parliamentary Whatsapp group over a row with National Assembly Majority leader Amos Kimunya.

The lawmakers accuse Kimunya of dictatorship and want him replaced with immediate effect. The lawmakers, most of them from Tanga Tanga, have already formed another WhatsApp Group where plans to impeach Kimunya are in top gear. The Kipipiri MP could be replaced as soon as parliament resumes sittings in February.

A section of the MPs alleged that Kimunya has divided the assembly,  had lost the confidence of many MPs, and was involved in a skewed distribution of Christmas tokens.

The former Cabinet Minister only replaced Aden Duale as Majority leader in June last year, following a purge on DP William Ruto’s allies in Parliamentary leadership.

Meanwhile, Jubilee Vice Chair David Murathe has warned that the party will expel errand members for disrespecting President Uhuru Kenyatta. Murathe specifically took issue with Kandara MP Alice Wahome, who recently claimed that Uhuru intends to cling to power when his term ends in 2022.

“The disrespectful and disloyal members will receive show cause letters this week. Some cases will end up in expulsion. Their actions go contrary to Article 13 of the JP constitution,” Murathe said in an interview with The Standard.

Read Also: Why ODM is at War With Jubilee

The ruling party starts 2021 with uncertainty as a section of members allied to the DP threaten to jump ship and join the newly formed United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

