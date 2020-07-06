Why is ODM At War With Jubilee?

(KDRTV) – A cold war between ODM and Jubilee Party is playing out in the open over the composition of members of two House committees.

ODM was promised four committees chairmanship after Tanga Tanga Members were purged out of this committees. However, it seems like Jubilee in one way or another is not interested in fulfilling the promise.

Two committees; The Delegated Legislation and Justice and Legal Affairs (JLAC) will be very crucial in the implementation of the BBI report. ODM has earmarked Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo to be chair of JLAC. Apart from being one of the best Constitutional lawyers in the country, Amollo will also protect baba’s interests in the BBI report.

But the Orange party is concerned that Amollo will not get the lucrative role because Jubilee has filled its slots in the committee with Tanga Tanga Members.

“Jubilee in their own wisdom gave us 7 positions in Committees ie 3 positions of Chairperson & 4 positions of vice chairperson. We have not asked for more as reported in the Standard today. We only want proper constitution of JLAC & Com’ttee on Delegated Legislation” Hon. Mbadi — The ODM Party (@TheODMparty) July 5, 2020

As the Majority Party, Jubilee has 12 slots in the 19 member committee. These 12 members will determine who becomes the chair of the committee. ODM cannot be guaranteed that DP William Ruto allies will vote for Otiende Amollo. They are likely to vote for one of their own.

National Assembly Minority Whip John Mbadi raised this issue with his Majority counterpart Amos Kimunya. Mbadi asked Kimunya to review his list and ensure only pro-BBI MPs join JLAC. He argues that Members who have opposed the BBI like Gladys Shollei (Uasin Gishu) and John Kiarie cannot be members of JLAC because they will sabotage the report.

Unfortunately, Kimunya is not reading from the same script as ODM. He has maintained that the committees were not reconstituted to pass the BBI report. He has also warned ODM that they cannot dictate to Jubilee who should be included in which committee.

Kimunya is being supported by a very unlikely source; David Murathe. Murathe is the unofficial political spokesperson of the President.