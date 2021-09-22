Mudavadi Dismisses Claims ANC Is Bracing Anne Waiguru To Be His running Mate

KDRTV NEWS: Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi has dismissed claims that he was preparing Anne Waiguri to be his running mate in 2022.

ANC deputy party leader Ayub Savula had claimed that the party was courting the Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru as Mudavadi`s running mate in 2022.

Mudavadi, who was speaking during Citizen TV s New Night Show said that Savula was making remarks out of excitement adding that Savula s sentiments, was personal and did not represent the party’s plight.

Mudavadi said that during the interview that their bid as ANC party to get a running mate would be done openly.

When he was asked: “Are you courting Governor Waiguru as your potential running mate?”

He answered:

“No… We are not courting any specific person for running mate. We are looking at it openly. That was Savula… In his peak of excitement, he made his comments. I asked him and he said they were personal sentiments. Even though he made some reference to ANC no such commitment has been made.”

The presence of Ayub Savula and other members of the ANC party dring Anne Waiguru`s visit at the EACC headquarters on September 9. made many people hint Waiguru having a massive stake at the party.

“We are courting Anne Waiguru as ANC. We don’t want her intimidated by anyone, we know its because of politics and that it is very difficult to sell a certain party and a certain individual who is standing as a candidate…,” said Savula.

However, governor Waiguru had announced her intentions to defend her seat in the coming elections.

Besides her bids, she has been compelled by a section of her supporters to go for the deputy president seat.

However, Waiguru has said that she is weighing various paradigms and will tell Kenyans after she has made up her mind.

Mudavadi, who declared his presidential bid in 2022, said that he would look for integrity to be his running mate.