Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Mudavadi Says He doesn’t Trust Raila Any More

By

Published

mudavadi

Amani National Congress (ANC) boss Musalia Mudavadi is not planning to work with Raila Odinga again stating that he doesn’t trust him.

Speaking at the coast where he had gone to campaign ahead of 2022, Musalia said that there are no plans to revive the National Super Alliance.

“We have a very serious deficit of trust in Nasa. In fact, maybe it is irredeemable,” said Mudavadi.

Former Kajiado Governor And Current Governor Ole Lenku Almost Exchange Blows In Fundraiser

Kalanzo over the weekend warmed up to the idea by pledging unity after Raila dropped the hint at the burial of former Kibwezi MP Kalembe Ndile.

Mudavadi shunned Raila for misleading Kenyans that they are in talks to revive the 2017 coalition.

“Leaders should stop sending conflicting signals and messages. When you send conflicting messages, you discourage people,” added.

 

Mudavadi has supported Raila twice–2007 and 2017– in his presidential quest.

Mudavadi said Raila also should stop misleading Kenyans into thinking he was the brains behind the coalition.

“Why push a narrative that so and so cannot achieve anything unless they work with you?” he explained.

READ ALSO: Pastor Ng’ang’a Went To See TB Joshua After Social Media Attacks

“If you want to take us back, you must accept there is a trust deficit. How do you expect us to trust you when you say you want to be in a coalition with us?”

Mudavadi, a former vice-president, has appeared to warm up to Gideon Moi, Kalonzo Musyoka, and Moses Wetangula in a bid to form an alliance that will propel them to the presidency.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest International and local Kenya News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019