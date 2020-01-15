(KDRTV)- ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya`s Moses Wetangula have suffered a setback as police canceled permits for two meetings that were to be held in Kakamega county concurrently with the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) consultative forum on Saturday, January 18

The meeting canceled include that one which was to be led by Mudavadi and Wetangula at Nabongo Sports Ground in Mumiaswhile the other meeting had been scheduled by local farmers at the Mumias Sports Complex

According to the Mumias OCPD, the two meetings were canceled due to security concerns.

‘This is to notify you that this office has canceled your permit to carry out the above exercise [a public consultative forum] purportedly scheduled to take place on 18/01/2020 at Nabongo Sports Ground due to security reasons,” police said in a notice. “You are advised to inform your participants of the changes and comply accordingly… Any person contravening this directive will be held criminally responsible.”

According to the police, security personnel in the area will be deployed the BBI forum where President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Premier Raila Odinga is expected

The police have advised the organizers of the two events to seek for another date

The BBI forum in Kakamega is being coordinated by Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and COTU`s Francis Atwoli

It is barely a week since Mudavadi and Wetangula claimed that they had been invited through social media.

Mudavadi made the statement at a funeral in Vihiga where he stated that instead of a formal invitation, they were invited through social media

Lately, Deputy President William Ruto has faulted Raila Odinga for using large amounts of money campaigning for the BBI while he claims that no one is opposing the initiative.